Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sachin Tendulkar-Kumar Sangakkara among captains for International Masters League

Sachin Tendulkar-Kumar Sangakkara among captains for International Masters League

Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara have been revealed as the skippers of India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters, respectively ahead of the inaugural season of the International Masters League.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 19:07 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 19:07 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara
Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara

The International Masters League is back with its inaugural season, two of the sides in the competition, India Masters and Sri Lanka took centre stage and announced the captains for their side ahead of the seaon. Both sides included some big names from the past, true legends of the game who will take the field in the competition. 

Kumar Sangakkara will take charge at SL Masters, where India Masters will be led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from Sachin, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, and many more legends will feature for India Masters. As for Sri Lanka Masters, alongside Sangakkara, the likes of Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, and Chinthaka Jayasinghe will take the field. 

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan also recently came forward and talked about his excitement of playing in the IML. "The International Masters League is a tournament that pays tribute to cricket's golden age. I am thrilled to represent India Masters in Season 1 of the league, and play alongside Sachin Tendulkar, the maestro, and other colleagues, with whom I shared many happy and precious moments in the past. We are hosting the IML, but I can assure cricket fans that we will not be generous on the field. We will produce tough cricket and do our best to win the title,” Irfan Pathan said. 

Furthermore, Yusuf Pathan, who is also a part of India Masters, shared his thoughts on the same as well. “Irfan and I were members of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Memories of that tournament will be rekindled in the days and weeks to follow, as we will take the field for India Masters in the inaugural season of the International Masters League. As had been the case in 2007, we will give it everything on the field and do whatever we can to win the tournament.” Pathan said.

Related Stories
Australia register lowest total in Asia as Sri Lanka clinch ODI series

Australia register lowest total in Asia as Sri Lanka clinch ODI series

Fans can’t watch IPL 2025 for free? JioHotstar launch new tariff plans

Fans can’t watch IPL 2025 for free? JioHotstar launch new tariff plans

Spencer Johnson eager to fill big shoes of Mitchell Starc with Champions Trophy on horizon

Spencer Johnson eager to fill big shoes of Mitchell Starc with Champions Trophy on horizon

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement