Sachin Tendulkar-Kumar Sangakkara among captains for International Masters League

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara

The International Masters League is back with its inaugural season, two of the sides in the competition, India Masters and Sri Lanka took centre stage and announced the captains for their side ahead of the seaon. Both sides included some big names from the past, true legends of the game who will take the field in the competition.

Kumar Sangakkara will take charge at SL Masters, where India Masters will be led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from Sachin, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, and many more legends will feature for India Masters. As for Sri Lanka Masters, alongside Sangakkara, the likes of Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, and Chinthaka Jayasinghe will take the field.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan also recently came forward and talked about his excitement of playing in the IML. "The International Masters League is a tournament that pays tribute to cricket's golden age. I am thrilled to represent India Masters in Season 1 of the league, and play alongside Sachin Tendulkar, the maestro, and other colleagues, with whom I shared many happy and precious moments in the past. We are hosting the IML, but I can assure cricket fans that we will not be generous on the field. We will produce tough cricket and do our best to win the title,” Irfan Pathan said.

Furthermore, Yusuf Pathan, who is also a part of India Masters, shared his thoughts on the same as well. “Irfan and I were members of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Memories of that tournament will be rekindled in the days and weeks to follow, as we will take the field for India Masters in the inaugural season of the International Masters League. As had been the case in 2007, we will give it everything on the field and do whatever we can to win the tournament.” Pathan said.