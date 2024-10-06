Sachin Tendulkar joins America's National Cricket League to support growth of sport in country

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar has joined the ownership group of America's National Cricket League (NCL) and will work towards the growth and development of the game in the country.

Tendulkar feels that the game has a lot of potential to garner eyeballs in the United States and therefore wants to be a part of the changing landscape.

"Cricket has been my life's greatest journey and I am pleased to join the National Cricket League at such an exciting time for the sport in the US," Tendulkar was quoted saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI) after the NCL announced that the batting legend has joined them.

"The NCL's vision to create a platform for world-class cricket while inspiring a new generation of fans to resonate with me.

I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the US first hand," Tendulkar said.

Playback singer Mika Singh will perform in the opening ceremony of the tournament and Sachin will hand over the championship trophy to the winners of the NCL's inaugural season.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the National Cricket League family," said Arun Agarwal, chairman of the NCL.

"His influence in cricket is comparable to what Pele does in soccer or Babe Ruth in baseball. Sachin's commitment to the game, along with his global appeal, will be key as we introduce cricket to new audiences in America," Agarwal mentioned.

"His involvement highlights the NCL's goal to inspire future generations and establish cricket as a major sport in the US," Agarwal added.

The National Cricket League (NCL) brings together several legends like the Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, the Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan and Blair Franklin who will mentor and coach the players.