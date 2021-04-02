Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised few days after testing COVID-19 positive

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27. Tendulkar confirmed the same on his official Twitter account.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone, he wrote.

He also remembered India's World Cup victory, which took place on this day 10 years ago. Tendulkar was a part of the Indian team which lifted the coveted trophy.

"Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he further wrote in the same tweet.

Tendulkar had announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, he confirmed that all the other members of his family had tested negative for the virus.

The 47-year-old legendary former batsman was recently seen in action during the Road Safety World Series, which saw a return of many former world cricket greats.

However, four members of the India Legends squad -- Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19 merely days after the tournament's completion.