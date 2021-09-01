Sachin Tendulkar hails Dale Steyn on 'wonderful career' as SA pacer retires

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT Sachin Tendulkar hails Dale Steyn on 'wonderful career' as SA pacer announces retirement

India's legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account to congratulate Dale Steyn on a "wonderful career" after the South African pacer announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Steyn confirmed his decision to retire on social media platforms.

Tendulkar wrote, "Congratulations on a wonderful career @DaleSteyn62! It was always great playing against you. Hope you enjoy your 2nd innings as much as you enjoyed your 1st."

The right-arm pace bowler, known as the greatest and best fast bowler in the past 20 years alongside James Anderson, played 93 Tests for the Proteas and picked up 439 wickets with 26 five-wicket hauls.

He also played 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is taking 196 and 64 wickets in the two formats respectively. At his peak, he formed a deadly combination with Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

"Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful," said Steyn in a note on his Twitter handle.

"It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank," he added in his note.

"So I left it to experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows," he wrote while putting out American band Counting Crows' lyrics in his farewell note.

"And it's been a long December and there's reason to believe; Maybe this year will be better than the last; I can't remember all the times I tried to tell myself; To hold on to these moments as they pass," he quoted lyrics from the song 'A Long December'.