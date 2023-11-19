Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli special jersey as India meet Australia in World Cup 2023 final

Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Both India and Australia are meeting in an ODI World Cup final after 20 years. The Ricky Ponting-led side had defeated Sourav Ganguly's Men in Blue in the summit clash of the 2003 edition of the ODI World Cup at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul Published on: November 19, 2023 17:31 IST
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar presented a special jersey to India's batting maestro Virat Kohli before the start of the India versus Australia World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Sachin gifted Virat his ODI jersey from his last ODI game in a special gesture and the latter looked ecstatic while posing with it for the cameras.

BCCI took to the social media platform 'X' to share some beautiful images of the occasion. "A special occasion & a special pre-match moment. There's class written all over this gesture! The legendary Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli his signed jersey from his last ODI," BCCI captioned its post on X.

Notably, Sachin played his last ODI game back in 2012 against India's arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men's Asia Cup tournament at the Shere-Bangla-National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on March 18, 2012. The game was also very special for Virat as he scored a magnificent 183 off 148 balls to help the Men in Blue chase 330 under pressure. The knock is still fresh in the minds of Indian cricket fans around the world and it is still Virat's highest ODI score.

India won the game by six wickets with 13 balls to spare. Sachin continued to play Test cricket for India after the game but never represented the country in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He retired from international cricket in November 2013 following his 200th Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

 

