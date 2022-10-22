Masterclass from Sachin Tendulkar | Veteran explains how Team India should tackle Shaheen Afridi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Afridi celebrating after a wicket.

Heading into the India-Pakistan encounter, Shaheen Afridi, as always, will be the most fearsome bowler for India to take care of. Amidst all this, Sachin Tendulkar shared his point of view as to how he would tackle Afridi.

"Shaheen is an attacking bowler and he likes to go for wickets.He pitches the ball up and backs himself to swing the ball. He can beat the batters in the air and off the pitch with his pace upfront. So with him, the strategy should be to play straight and within the 'V'," said Tendulkar. He further explained what a trigger movement is.

"Trigger movement is a preparation to play the ball and not a commitment, if you are not committing to play the ball, it could be either on front-foot or backfoot, but it is a trigger movement and not commitment," he said.

Explaining the concept further, he added his views on how to tackle movement once you have committed on a front or a back foot. "Because once you are committed on backfoot, you can't come on the front foot and vice versa. Trigger movement is about preparation. Every ball, there is some kind of movement, as long as that is not commitment it is fine," Tendulkar concluded.

India and Pakistan will face off against each other in their T20 World Cup opening match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

