Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID19. The 47-year-old will be in home quarantine for the next few days.

In a message posted on Twitter, Tendulkar thanked his fans, well-wishers and medical staff for treating him while he was recuperating from the virus.

"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances," wrote the former India skipper.

Tendulkar was hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27. He had confirmed the same on his official Twitter account.

The 47-year-old legendary former batsman was recently seen in action during the Road Safety World Series, which saw a return of many former world cricket greats.

However, four members of the India Legends squad -- Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19 merely days after the tournament's completion.