'Wishing strength to all': Sachin Tendulkar condoles loss of lives in Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede: Fans in thousands gathered outside the stadium in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of their champion team on Wednesday. RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025.

New Delhi:

A tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (June 4) claimed the lives of at least eleven people and left 33 others injured, as large crowds gathered to take part in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations. India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar condoled the tragic stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated its first IPL title triumph in 18 years after beating Punjab Kings in the final.

"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

Siddaramaiah expresses deep sorrow over Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the incident and described it as an unexpected tragedy. Addressing the media following hospital visits to those injured, he expressed deep sorrow and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased individual.

“The Karnataka State Cricket Association had organised the celebration event at the stadium, while a separate programme was also scheduled by the state government at Vidhana Soudha. Unfortunately, a major tragedy occurred during the gathering at the stadium,” the Chief Minister said.

Many of the deceased were reported to be young individuals, including students. CM Siddaramaiah added that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the stampede and determine accountability.

The government continues to monitor the condition of the injured, who are receiving treatment at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital. Fans in thousands gathered outside the Stadium in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of their champion team.RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as "absolutely heartrending".In a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister extended his thoughts to the families of the deceased while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM Narendra Modi," PMO stated on X.