Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI and other stars wish Kapil Dev happy birthday

Image Source : INDIA TV Kapil Dev celebrated his 62nd birthday on January 6, 2021.

Last year turned out to be a turbulent year for Kapil Dev as he had to be admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain in October. The 1983 World Cup winning-captain did survive a scare and was soon out of the hospital but it was a firm reminder to the cricket-mad nation how dear the legendary pacer is to them.

So when the Haryana Hurricane turned 62 on Thursday, and with the memories of 1983 World Cup win fresh in fans' mind, tribute pour in from all over the country to wish Kapil on his birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar, while wishing Kapil Paaji happy birthday on Twitter, was also wise enough to wish him a year full of happiness and health.

Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji!

Wishing you a year full of happiness & health. pic.twitter.com/J86R25hb8g — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2021

Indian cricket board (BCCI) were also paid rich tribute to the legend; mentioning the records tumbled by Kapil during his glittering career.

9031 intl. runs 💪

687 intl. wickets ☝️

First player to take 200 ODI wickets 👌

Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests 👊



Wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday 👏 pic.twitter.com/75lmx0gin2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Here are some wishes from notable personalities and institutions.

A very happy birthday to #KapilDev. I didn't think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday to the man who captained India to it’s first World Cup win and one of the greatest all-rounders in cricketing history.@therealkapildev #GCA #BCCI #KapilDev #Cricket pic.twitter.com/V7AnqsmvoR — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) January 6, 2021