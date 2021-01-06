Wednesday, January 06, 2021
     
Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI and other stars wish Kapil Dev happy birthday

Indian cricket icon Tendulkar takes to Twitter to wish the 1983 World Cup-winning captain a happy birthday as he turns 62.

New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2021 11:28 IST
Kapil Dev
Image Source : INDIA TV

Kapil Dev celebrated his 62nd birthday on January 6, 2021.

Last year turned out to be a turbulent year for Kapil Dev as he had to be admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain in October. The 1983 World Cup winning-captain did survive a scare and was soon out of the hospital but it was a firm reminder to the cricket-mad nation how dear the legendary pacer is to them.

So when the Haryana Hurricane turned 62 on Thursday, and with the memories of 1983 World Cup win fresh in fans' mind, tribute pour in from all over the country to wish Kapil on his birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar, while wishing Kapil Paaji happy birthday on Twitter, was also wise enough to wish him a year full of happiness and health.

Indian cricket board (BCCI) were also paid rich tribute to the legend; mentioning the records tumbled by Kapil during his glittering career.

Here are some wishes from notable personalities and institutions.

