Sachin Tendulkar bats for children's health along with Mumbai hospital

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been making contributions for helping people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides making donations towards the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra), Tendulkar has been partnering with various NGOs and hospitals to help underprivileged people.

In his latest initiative, the 47-year-old partnered with SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai to help underprivileged children.

Three months ago, a 14-year-old boy, Rakesh (name changed), had Acute Transverse Myelitis. He was unable to walk and had to spend about 12 hours on the road as he was refused admission by most of the hospitals for fear of COVID-19.

Rakesh, who comes from an economically backward family as his father Santosh( name changed) is a milkman, spent 12 hours without any food and water till he reached SRCC Children's Hospital run by Narayana Health. After spending two months at the hospital for treatment of the same, Rakesh can now walk slowly and is keen on getting back to his studies.

Similarly, a two-year-old boy Salman (name changed) was diagnosed with a liver tumor. His father, Anwar (name changed), is the only earning member of the family and is an employee at a computer shop. The family struggled to arrange for finances for Salman's treatment. He was then admitted to the hospital, and post-operation, remained in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit on ventilator support.

The parents of several such children, who are now hale and hearty, have expressed their gratitude to Tendulkar.

"Rakesh is slowly back on his feet after having spent over two months at the SRCC, It will take a while for him to get back to normal since he was suffering from paralysis but we are happy at this progress," said Rakesh's mother.

"We would like to thank SRCC and Sachin sir for helping us with the finances as it was difficult with my husband's income to meet the expenses."

"Salman is now fit and fine for which we have no words for the kind of support given by Sachin sir. We learnt it later that he was the one behind in giving us all the financial help. We are totally indebted to Sachin sir as we had once upon a time given up for lack of finances", said Salman's father.

Speaking about the association, Dr Soonu Udani, Medical Director of SRCC Children's Hospital, said: "Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation has been a Godsend to us. Just like us, they are equally passionate about children's healthcare. This partnership is an ever-evolving partnership. They understand what we are doing and the extent of support they have given has been a tremendous help to us."

She elaborated that Sachin, through his foundation, was helping address a need in children's healthcare that not too many NGOs extend a helping hand with.

