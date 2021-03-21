Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara press on importance of helmets on road safety

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN TENDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar (left) and Brian Lara.

Road Safety World Series T20 tournament is going on at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur in which the players of Sri Lanka, Windies, England, South Africa and India were seen hitting fours and sixes in the field.

Meanwhile, India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar has put a video on social media in which he is seen with the captain of the Windies Legends, Brian Lara.

In this video, both Sachin and Lara are seen telling people of the usefulness of the helmet while riding a bike as far as their safety on roads are concerned.

Sachin, who is often called the God of Cricket, has shared a video from his official Twitter account. In the video, he and Lara explain the usefulness of wearing a helmet to fans before taking a ride by bike or scooty. Such has been the strong presence of the two legends in the video that it has turned viral on social media.

On the other hand, in the Road Safety World Series T20 on Sunday in the final match, India Legends will face Sri Lanka Legends and it will be like a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India Legends currently have five players from that World Cup squad, while Sri Lanka currently has six players from the 2011 World Cup runners-up. The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends team has players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Munaf Patel, while fast bowler Zaheer Khan was part of this team last year.