Sabalenka vs Zheng, Bopanna-Ebden vs Bolelli-Vavassori live: When and where to watch Australian Open final

The world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to defend her title when she takes on Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open 2024 final on Saturday, January 27. Sabalenka's smooth but dominant ride to the final will face the toughest hurdle in the form of a top-ranked Chinese star at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

With title favourites Iga Swiatek and Elen Rybakina knocked out early, Sabalenka defeated the world no.4 Coco Gauff in the semifinal two two-set win. On the other hand, Zheng, world no.12, was fortunate to see no seeded opponent on her sensational road to the final.

Sabalenka and Zheng also clashed in the US Open last year where the Belarusian registered a dominating 6-1, 6-4 win in the quarter-final. Zheng will be playing in her first-ever Grand Slam final having won two WTA titles so far.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden will be in action in the men's doubles final on Saturday. Rohan Bopanna, 43, achieved a top spot in the ATP rankings (doubles) to become the oldest to hold the no.1 place after his win in the semifinal. Bopanna-Ebden will be facing the former Australian Open champion Simone Bolelli and his Italian partner Andrea Vavassori in the final.

Bopanna-Ebden recently lost in the finals of the Adelaide Open 2024 and Paris Masters 2023. Bopanna is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title in the men's doubles while Ebden seeks his second having won Wimbledon in 2022.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024 Final:

When is the Australian Open 2024 final starting?

The women's singles final between Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng will start at 2:00 PM IST. The men's doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori will begin at 3:15 PM IST.​​

Australian Open 2024 final venues

Both Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng and Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2024 final matches on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of the Australian Open 2024 final matches on the Sony Sports Network (3, 4, and 5) with both Hindi and English commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary is also available for Indian users.

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2024 finals online in India?

One can watch the Australian Open 2024 final matches Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng and Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori online on the SonyLiv app and website.