Saba Karim heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah for fiery spell on day 2 of first England Test Former India cricketer Saba Karim came forward and talked about the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah on day 2 of the ongoing first Test between England and India. He also pointed out how Bumrah dismissed the dangerous Joe Root.

Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between England and India belonged to the visitors. After an exceptional performance with the bat where Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scored centuries to take India to a score of 471 runs in the first innings, it was Jasprit Bumrah who established his dominance with the ball.

England, aiming to put in a good show with the bat, had their plans derailed after opener Zak Crawley was sent packing by Bumrah in the very first over of the innings. Furthermore, Bumrah also took the wicket of Ben Duckett, who looked set on the crease.

Furthermore, to top it off, the ace pacer removed England’s ace, Joe Root, on a score of 28 runs. England lost three wickets on day 2 of the clash, and all three of them were taken by Bumrah. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Saba Karim came forward and hailed Bumrah’s performance on day 2.

"He is going to be the key player whenever he bowls. He knows very well which ball to bowl when and to whom. The way he dismissed Joe Root, he had come for his third spell, and he came because he knew that it would be advantage India if they got Joe Root's wicket today (Saturday), and he did that," Karim told Sony Sports.

Karim reviewed how Bumrah trapped Joe Root

Furthermore, Saba Karim also talked about how Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Joe Root. He revealed how Bumrah forced Root to make a mistake and touch a wide delivery, something that is very rare in a player of Root’s stature.

"It seemed like he induced Joe Root. He is such a great batter, has scored more than 13,000 Test runs, and you even forced him to play a distant delivery. Why did Joe Root feel that he could play that ball? How far the bat was from his body. When does Joe Root make such mistakes?" the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

