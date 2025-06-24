SA20 set for major shake-up ahead of 2026 season SA20 Season 4 sees a major shake-up with most players entering the auction on September 9. Teams can retain only six players and must sign at least two under-23s. The season begins on Boxing Day and ends January 26, with the format remaining unchanged.

Cape Town:

The upcoming fourth edition of the SA20 league is set to undergo its most significant transformation yet, with a large-scale player reshuffle anticipated. A substantial 63% of the total player pool will be up for grabs in the auction, scheduled for September 9. This is a result of the decision to limit franchises to just six retentions or pre-signed players, fewer than in any previous season of the tournament.

Out of the 108 player slots available across the six teams, 72 will be filled through the auction process. Despite the increased player turnover, the overall squad structure remains consistent. Each team must include a minimum of 11 South African players and may sign up to seven overseas players.

In a move to boost competitiveness and investment, the league has raised the salary cap to R41 million (approximately US$2.31 million), up from R39.1 million (US$2.2 million) in the previous season. Additionally, each team is permitted to sign one wildcard player, whose salary does not count towards the cap. This increase makes the SA20 the second-highest-paying T20 league globally, trailing only the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, all SA20 teams are owned by IPL franchises.

SA20 introduces RTM cards

A key new feature is the introduction of the Right to Match (RTM) option, enabling teams to retain players from season three by matching the highest auction bid. The number of RTMs a team can use depends on how many South African players they retain ahead of the auction.

Meanwhile, the rookie draft has been scrapped. Instead, each franchise must sign at least two players under the age of 23. Due to the absence of home Tests for South Africa in the 2025-26 summer and ongoing stadium renovations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, the SA20 will begin earlier than usual, starting on Boxing Day and wrapping up by January 26. It is expected to return to its traditional January to mid-February window in 2027 and 2028, with a slightly extended schedule. The league will maintain its current format of six teams and 34 matches.