SA20 Qualifier 1 live streaming details: When and where to watch Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town clash in India?

Table toppers MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals are set to have a crack in Qualifier 1 in the SA20 2025 on Tuesday, February 4 at St George's Park, Gqeberha. After finishing on the bottom of the points table on both the previous two occasions in the South African tournament, Cape Town find themselves on top of the points table in the third season after a dominant run in the group stage.

Meanwhile, the Royals are playing in the knockouts for the third straight time but haven't reached the finals on any of the previous two occasions. The Royals will be having their eyes set on this game and book a direct place in the finals. The loser will, however, get another chance to play in the summit clash as they will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2, just like how IPL playoffs work.

Ahead of all the action, here are all the live-streaming details for Qualifier 1.

When will the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 take place?

The Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 will be held on the 4th of February, Tuesday.

Where will Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 take place?

The Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 will take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

When will Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 start?

The Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 will start at 9:00 PM (IST), with the toss at 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 on TV?

Live telecast of the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Sports18 2 channels.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 online?

Live streaming of the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Qualifier 1 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

MI Cape Town Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram(c), Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin(w), George Linde, Dewald Brevis, Thomas Kaber, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus, Matthew Potts, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Paarl Royals Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Mitchell Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dewan Marais, Dunith Wellalage, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Hain, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik, Dayyaan Galiem, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Codi Yusuf, Nqabayomzi Peter