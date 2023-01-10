SA20 League | When and where to watch MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals opening match of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SA20 League will begin on January 10

SA20 League | The first edition of South Africa's SA20 League is all set to be kicked off on January 10 as some exciting teams will be in action. The tournament which features six teams is set to be played from January 10 to February 11, 2023. In the opening match of the tournament, Rashid Khan's MI Cape Town will take on David Miller's Paarl Royals. Before the action begins, here are all the live-streaming details of the match.

When will MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match take place?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will be held on the 10th of January, Tuesday.

Where will MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match take place?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will take place at the Newlands, Cape Town.

When will MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match start?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will start at 9:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match on TV?

Live streaming of the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will be available on Viacom 18 network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match online?

Live streaming of the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will be available on the Jio Cinema app

MI Cape Town Squad: Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Sam Curran, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Grant Roelofsen, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Duan Jansen.

Paarl Royals Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan, David Miller(c), Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Vilas, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell Van Buuren.

Latest Cricket News