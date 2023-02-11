SA20 Final: When and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final on TV, online?

PRC vs SEC, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape on TV, online?The stage is set in the SA20 as inaugural champions will be crowned on Saturday (February 11) at the Supersport Park in Centurion as Pretoria Capitals take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final. Have battled out in frantic contests in the course of the season, a place in the history book will e up for grabs as Wayne Parnell and Co look to beat Aiden Markram’s men for the first title. Ahead of the contest, here are all the details of the SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final.
When will SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final take place?
The SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final will be held on 11th February, Saturday.
Where will SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final take place?
The SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final will take place at the Supersport Park in Centurion.
When will SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final start?
The SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final will start at 8:00 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).
Where can we watch the live streaming of SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final on TV?
The SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final match will be available on Sports 18 Network.
Where can we watch the live streaming of SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final online?
Live streaming of the SA20 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final match will be available on the Jio Cinema App.
What are the full squads?
Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Philip Salt, Wayne Parnell (c), Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, James Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ingram
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jordan Hermann, Temba Bavuma