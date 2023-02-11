SA20 Final: When and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final on TV, online?

SA20 Final: When and where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final on TV, online? SA20 Final: Curtains will be dropped on the SA20 inaugural season as Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape meet in the final on Saturday (February 11)