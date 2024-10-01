SA20 auction 2025: List of all players sold and updated squads of all teams after bidding war

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Teams mulling their strategies at auction table.

SA20 auction 2025: The auctions for the third season of the SA20 league took place on Tuesday, October 1 in Cape Town. MI Cape Town made the most expensive purchase of the auction as they roped in South African opener Reeza Hendricks for a sum of R4.30m after winning a bidding war with Pretoria Capitals.

While MI made the costliest purchase, two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape broke bank for England speedster Richard Gleeson, picking him for R2.3m. West Indies sensation, Shamar Joseph was not picked in the initial round but was later roped in by the Durban Super Giants, who were mostly quite at the auction table.

A total of 188 cricketers were up for grabs, including 115 South Africans. But with only 13 spots to be filled apart from six rookies, several big players did not find any takers. There were no bids for the likes of Temba Bavuma, Josh Little and Tony de Zorzi, among others.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the SA20 and after the auction, here is a list of squads of all the teams.

Durban's Super Giants: Brandon King (West Indies), Quinton De Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed (Afghanistan), Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis (Australia).

Picked: Shamar Joseph for R425K and CJ KING (rookie)

Joburg Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali (England), Jonny Bairstow (England), Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), Devon Conway (New Zealand), Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese (Namibia), Leus Du Plooy (England), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Picked: Doug Bracewell for R175K, Wihan Lubbe for R175K, Evan Jones for R175K and JP King (rookie)

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Stokes (England), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin (England), Corbin Bosch.

Picked: Reeza Hendricks for R4.30m, Colin Ingram for R175K, Dane Piedt for R175K and Tristan Luus (rookie)

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Will Jacks (England), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Liam Livingstone (England), Will Smeed (England), Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Picked: Marques Ackerman for R800K, Evin Lewis for R1.5m and Keagan Lion-Cachet (rookie)

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman (Afghanistan), Sam Hain (England), Joe Root (England), Dinesh Karthik (India), Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner (England), Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell (England).

Picked: Rubin Hermann for R175K and Dewan Marais (rookie)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley (England), Roelof van der Merwe (Netherlands), Liam Dawson (England), Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton (England), Tom Abell (England), Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham.

Picked: Okuhle Cele for R175K, Richard Gleeson for R2.3m, Daniel Smith (rookie