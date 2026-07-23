SA20 2027 schedule announced, tournament to open with rematch of 2026 final; Newlands to host title clash

New Delhi:

The SA20 organisers on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming season, with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals playing a repeat of last season's final in the first match of the fifth season. The tournament will be played across six stadiums from January 17 to February 21.

The SA20 has hogged the limelight in the past few seasons. It has also helped in churning out domestic talents in South Africa, former Proteas speedster Dale Steyn had recently stated. Coming back to the schedule for the upcoming season. St George’s Park in Gqeberha will kick the tournament off on January 17, while Newlands will be hosting the final for the second time in a row and for the third time overall. The near month-long league stage will feature four Saturday double-headers, falling on January 23, January 30, February 6 and February 13. The league stage will run till February 14 with MI Cape Town facing Pretoria Capitals.

Playoff fixtures:

February 16, 2027: Qualifier 1 at Boland Park, Paarl

February 17, 2027: Eliminator at Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 19, 2027: Qualifier 2 at Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 21, 2027: Final at Newlands, Cape Town

'No better way to start than final's rematch: Graeme Smith

Meanwhile, the SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith highlighted that "there is no better way to start" the season other than the rematch of the final. "Announcing the SA20 fixtures is always a big moment for us; it’s the first major milestone ahead of the new season, and it means the wheels are in motion for us as we build towards an incredible month of cricket," SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said.

"There is no better way to start Season 5 than with a repeat of one of the most thrilling finals in our history. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals served up a classic in Cape Town last season, and it's fitting that they're the two teams out in the middle when the season gets underway in Gqeberha on 17 January 2027," he added.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis stated that the capital city was "proud" to host the final once more. "Cape Town is proud to once again host the SA20 Final, and to do so as our city gears up for an extraordinary year of cricket," he said.

"The League has become an anticipated fixture on our sporting and cultural calendar, and hosting this Final in the same year we welcome the world for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup shows exactly why Cape Town is one of the great cricketing cities. We look forward to giving players, fans and visitors from around the world the warmest welcome when the Final comes to Newlands."

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