SA20 2026: Check full updated squads of all six teams after mega auction

Durban:

The SA20 2026 auction took place on September 9. Several marquee cricketers went under the hammer as all teams formed a formidable side that can challenge for the title in the forthcoming season. Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis turned out to be the costliest player in SA20 history, as the youngster was sold for R16.5 million, which is approximately INR 8.3 crore.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram was the first cricketer to break the SA20 record, before Brevis surpassed him. Durban Super Giants broke the bank for the all-rounder, and after an intense battle with other franchises, he was bought for R14 million. Surnisers Eastern Cape exercised their Right To Match (RTM) card, but R14 million proved too much for the two-time champions.

On the other hand, several marquee cricketers also went unsold. South Africa Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma faced the wrath. Pace bowling legend James Anderson, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and England batter Jason Roy also went unsold.

Full squads of all six SA20 2026:

Durban's Super Giants

Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Marques Ackerman, Devon Conway, Taijul Islam, David Wiese, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Dayyaan Galiem, Evan Jones, Gysbert Wege, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon

Joburg Super Kings

Faf Du Plessis (c), Donovan Ferreira, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Dan Worrall, Shubham Ranjane, Brandon King, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Rilee Rossouw, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Imran Tahir

MI Cape Town

Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Luus, Jason Smith, Dane Piedt, Tiaan van Buuren, Dane Lategan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jacques Snyman, Rashid Khan (c), Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Tom Moores, Karim Janat

Pretoria Capitals

Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-Eel Prince, Bayanda Majola, Sibonelo Makhanya

Paarl Royals

David Miller (c), Rubin Hermann, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne, Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Eshan Malinga, Vishen Halambage, Keagen Lion-Cachet, Hardus Viljoen, Jacob Johannes Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory, Mitchell van Buuren, Beyers Swanepoel, CJ King, JP King