SA20 2025: Schedule, squads, fixtures, venues, live streaming and all you need to know

The third edition of SA20 is all set to start on January 9 as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be eyeing their third title. The defending champions will start their campaign on the opening day with the game against MI Cape Town. Some of the top players in the T20 circuit across the world will be in action over the next month in the rainbow nation.

Players like Kane Williamson, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan among many others are taking part in the upcoming edition of SA20. All six teams will play against each other twice in the league phase before the top four teams make it to the playoffs.

A total of 30 T20 matches will be played in the league stage with the final scheduled on February 8 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Durban, Paarl, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Centurion and Cape Town are the venues that will be hosting matches in this edition of SA20.

Here's all you need to know about SA20 2025:

Schedule

Squads

Pretoria Capitals

Wayne Parnell (c), Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, James Neesham, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius, Keagan Lion Cachet, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch.

Joburg Super Kings

Faf Du Plessis (c), Leus de Plooy, Evan Jones, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, David Wiese, JP King, Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Donovan Ferreira, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Doug Bracewell, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana, Hardus Viljoen.

Paarl Royals

David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dewan Marais, Dayyaan Galiem, Dunith Wellalage, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rubin Hermann, Dinesh Karthik, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin, Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi.

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Delago, Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Azmatullah Omarzai, Connor Esterhuizen, Chris Benjamin, Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram (c), Zak Crawley, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, David Bedingham, Daniel Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe.

Durban Super Giants

Keshav Maharaj (c), Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Christopher King, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Shamar Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul-Haq, Junior Dala.

Venues

Durban, Paarl, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Centurion and Cape Town.

Live Telecast and streaming

Star Sports 2, Sports 18 - 2 will telecast all matches of SA20 2025 live in India. The live streaming of the tournament will be available on Hotstar.