SA20 2024: Rassie van der Dussen's 46-ball century boosts MI Cape Town to record 243 against Super Kings

MI Cape Town opener Rassie van der Dussen tore apart Joburg Super Kings' bowling attack to register a maiden SA20 hundred on Saturday, January 13. The South African veteran registered his fourth T20 century in just 46 balls, the second-fastest in SA20 history, to help MI Cape Town score a total of 243 for 5 at Johannesburg's The Wanderers Stadium.

Ryan Rickelton played another sensational knock of 98 off just 49 balls to help MI Cape Town register their first-ever 200-plus total in SA20 history and overall the second-highest team total.

Joburg Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann (wk), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Zahir Khan, Imran Tahir

MI Cape Town Playing XI: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone

