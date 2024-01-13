SA20 2024 Match 5: SEC vs DSG pitch report - How will surface at St George's Park in Gqeberha play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SEC vs DSG at St George's Park, Gqeberha

SEC vs DSG​: Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants will lock horns in the fifth match of the SA20 2024 on Saturday, January 14. This is the second game at Gqeberha's St George's Park after the tournament opener washed out due to rain.

Sunriser Easern Cape walked away with two points after an abandoned game against Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha. The defending champions will eye four points when they take on Super Giants having won one of two games last season.

On the other hand, Durban Super Gianst recorded a stunning 11-run win on the DLS method against MI Cape Town in their opening game. In-form Heinrich Klaasen smashed 85 off just 35 balls to help Durban chase a revised 167-run target in just 16.3 overs.

St George's Park, Gqeberha Pitch Report

Gqeberha's St Geoge's Park offers a balanced surface in the shortest game form. Teams have never posted a 180-plus total in nine t20 matches played at this venue with the average first innings score being 136 only. Pace bowlers always find extra bounce and seam with a new ball while batters can dominate the game once the ball gets old.

St George's Park T20 Numbers Games

Matches Played - 9

Teams won batting first - 4

Teams won bowling first - 5

Average first innings score - 136

Average second innings score - 116

Highest score - 180/7 by India vs South Africa

Lowest score - 155/6 by India Women vs Ireland Women

SEC vs DSG Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Tom Abell, Ottniel Baartman, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Jordan Hermann

Durban Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Kyle Mayers, JJ Smuts, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Bryce Parsons