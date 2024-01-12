SA20 2024 Match 3: PR vs PC pitch report - How will surface at Boland Park in Paarl play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Boland Park in Paarl

PR vs PC: Paarl Royals will be hosting Pretoria Capitals in the third match of the SA20 2024 game at Boland Park on Friday, January 12. The Capitals finished the league stages at the top position last season but suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final against the Sunrisers.

David Miller-led Paarl Royals will be looking for a positive start to their campaign after finishing the first edition in fourth place. They suffered a big defeat against the Capitals in the semi-final game and have won only one of three encounters so far.

Shane Bond has taken the head coach role replacing JP Dumiy at Paarl Royals this season. Star Proteas batter David Miller leads the team for the second consecutive season with Jos Buttler and South African trio Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lungi Ngidi among big names.

Boland Park, Paarl Pitch Report

Paarl's Boland Park offers a bowling-friendly surface for white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 130 with times batting first winning six of ten T20 matches played here. Pacers usually get a good amount of bounce and seam with a new ball and both teams will be looking to take advantage of it with quality fast bowlers in the ranks.

Boland Park T20 Numbers Games

Matches Played - 10

Teams won batting first - 6

Teams won bowling first - 4

Average first innings score - 130

Average second innings score - 102

Highest score - 173/9 by Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

Lowest score - 60/10 by Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women

Squads

Paarl Royals Town Squad: David Miller (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Fabian Allen, Lorcan Tucker, Obed McCoy, Mitchell Van Buuren, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Pretoria Capitals Squad: Eathan Bosch (c), Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid, Matthew Boast, Colin Ingram, Corbin Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Paul Stirling