SA20 2024 Match 1: SUNE vs JSK pitch report - How will surface at St George's Park in Gqeberha play?

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the inaugural edition of SA20 last year.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns against each other in the first game of the second edition of SA20 that is set to commence on January 10 (Wednesday). The Sunrisers won the inaugural edition of the tournament and they would be keen on starting their title defence on a high. Aiden Markram is set to lead the side even as the likes of Dawid Malan, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen among others are part of the squad. Meanwhile, Test skipper Temba Bavuma is also part of the Sunrisers squad but there is question mark on his fitness after missing out on the series against India.

Sunrisers' immediate opponents Joburg Super Kings had also qualified for the knockouts finishing at the second position in the points table. However, they lost in the semifinal to the eventual champions and will be looking to avenge for that defeat in the season opener. Veteran Faf du Plessis will lead the Super Kings and some of the top players like Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger among others are part of the squad for this season.

St George's Park Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, the recent T20 match played here was between India and South Africa. The visitors managed to post 180 runs in 19.3 overs before rain intervened and then South Africa chased down the 152-run target (set according to DLS method) in less than 14 overs. This indicates that the pitch is good for batting and will only get better under the lights. Last season, St George's Park hosted five matches and three of them were on by chasing teams.

St George's Park, Gqeberha - T20 Numbers Game (Data considered ofSA20 2023)

Matches Played - 5

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average 1st innings score - 166

Highest score chased - 162/6 by SUNE vs MICT

Squads

Joburg Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira(w), Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Adam Rossington(w), Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Tom Abell, Ottniel Baartman, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Jordan Hermann