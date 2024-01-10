Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
SA20 2024 Live telecast: When and where to watch South Africa's T20 League on TV and streaming in India?

SA20 got off to a smashing start in its inaugural edition but the challenge will be to maintain the quality to increase the viewership and audience base in the second edition. Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will open the tournament at St George's on Wednesday, January 10.

Image Source : SA20 SA20 will kick off at Gqeberha's St George's Park on January 10 with the defending champions Sunrisers up against the Super Kings from Johannesburg

With so many franchise leagues coming up across the globe, it can get difficult to differentiate which is which, especially between the new ones and amid all of that, if you are able to carve your own identity in the very first year, it's a job well done. SA20 was quickly able to get out of IPL's shadows (since all six teams are owned by IPL franchises) and find itself glowing on the franchise league map with competent player salaries, outstanding overseas player roster, affordable ticket rates, fan engagement activities and with a bit of cultural authenticity sprayed across the rainbow nation.

Some record attendances and viewership were achieved in the first year and now the challenge will be to maintain the standard and build its legacy and the second years are always a tricky one. The Hundred faced it, especially the men's competition, but it has its own identity crisis because of the 100-ball format. But since SA20 is also a financial solution for Cricket South Africa, it's key for the second edition to flourish even more and the tournament commissioner Graeme Smith was excited seeing the local player catalogue and some of the veteran overseas players playing for the first time.

The playoff system has taken over the traditional semi-finals after just one edition and hence the key will be to finish one and two, which might be a bit simpler in a six-team competition as compared to the 10-team competition.

When and where to watch SA20 2024 on TV and OTT in India?

The SA20 matches will have a 9 PM IST (5:30 PM local) start except Sundays and doubleheaders. On double-header days, the first match will kick off at 5 PM IST and the second game will have a usual 9 PM start. On Sundays, the matches will have a 7 PM start (3:30 PM local) and the final will commence at 8 PM IST (4:30 PM local). The second edition of the SA20 will have a live broadcast of Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels while the live streaming of all 34 matches will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website.

