SA-W vs NZ-W: South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup final

After 22 pulsating contests across two premier cricketing venues, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup has reached its peak and will witness South Africa and New Zealand engage in an arm-wrestle in the final on Sunday (October 20) to take the silverware home. The summit clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

South Africa were the first to reach the finals. They ousted the defending champions Australia in the first semi-final and mean business. Notably, this is Laura Wolvaardt's first ICC event as captain and she has showcased commendable grit and determination as a leader.

Wolvaardt has led the Proteas from the front. She has already aggregated 190 runs in five games at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 111.76, including a half-century. Wolvaardt is the leading run-getter in the tournament and her opening partner Tazmin Brits is just behind her with 170 runs. Brits has accumulated her runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 104.93 with the help of a half-century.

Nonkululeko Mlaba has been their best bowler in the tournament so far in terms of most wickets claimed. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has snared 10 wickets in five games at an economy rate of 5.25, including a four-wicket haul.

On the other hand, New Zealand made their way into the finale by beating the 2016 champions West Indies by eight runs in the second semifinal. Star allrounder Amelia Kerr has been the most successful bowler for the White Ferns in the tournament. She is the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps in five games at an economy rate of 4.60, including a four-fer.

In the batting department, Georgia Plimmer has been their most productive batter. The opener has racked up 141 runs in five games at a strike rate of 118.48 with the help of a half-century.

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record before ICC Women's T20 World Cup final

New Zealand have a dominant record in T20Is against South Africa. The White Ferns have won 11 out of the 16 games played between the two sides whereas the Proteas have only won four matches. Both teams were involved in a no result.

South Africa's squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.

New Zealand's squad:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.