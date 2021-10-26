SA vs WI Dream11, Playing 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy XI, Live Streaming, Live Match Updates T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa vs West Indies Dream 11 T20 World Cup

The 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see a clash of two teams from Group 1. South Africa will take on West Indies on 26th October (Tuesday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The action will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Both South Africa and West Indies had an unwelcoming start to the tournament. While the Proteas were defeated against Australia by five wickets, the Windies also lost their opening match against England by six wickets. The two teams witnessed unwanted batting performances in their first match and need to pull up their socks as they go further in the tournament.

Dream11 for SA vs WI Match

Quinton de Kock (c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Dwaine Pretorius, Andre Russell (vc), Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Rampaul

Probable Playing XI

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SA vs WI Super 12 Match Online

At what time does South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03:30 PM.

When is South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 26 (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein