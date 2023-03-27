SA vs WI 2nd T20I: Records tumble as South Africa executes world record chase against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC South Africa won the 2nd T20I by 6 wickets.

Fans at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, and those watching from the comfort of their homes, were treated to an absolute monster of a cricket game between South Africa and West Indies. In a game where as many as 517 runs were scored in two innings, South Africa executed the greatest and the highest run chase in the history of T20 cricket, chasing 259, and that too, with seven balls to spare.

Bowlers of both sides were treated with utter disdain. The fact that Kagiso Rabada's economy of 9.80 was the lowest among SA bowlers, speaks volumes of how bad it was for the bowlers out there in Centurion. No bowler from the West Indies attack had an economy of less than 10.

Most Runs in a T20 Game

517 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, March 2023 (same match)

515 - Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023

501 - Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, 2022

497 - Central Districts v Otago, New Plymouth, 2016

493 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Kingston, CPL 2019

489 - West Indies vs India, Lauderhill, 2016

Quinton de Kock, who scored 100 runs in 44 balls, was the chief architect of South Africa's win. Johnson Charles, on the other hand, scored 118 runs in 46 balls and reached his century in 39 deliveries. He now holds the record for scoring the fastest century by a West Indies batter. This was also the joint second-fastest century in T20 cricket, with David Miller, Rohit Sharma and Vikramasekara of the Czech Republic having done the same 35 balls. Quinton de Kock's 43-ball 100 was also the joint sixth-fastest century in this format.

The third and final T20I will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 28 March.

