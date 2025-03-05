SA vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final New Zealand suffered a loss against India in their final Group A clash against India but will not be too bothered about that game since it was a dead rubber in the end and would aim to put on their A game against an unbeaten South African team in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy.

It almost feels like the battle of equals, two consistent sides, always there and thereabouts in the ICC events but just somehow struggling to cross the knockouts hurdle in the semis or in the final. At least one of the two will break that barrier on Wednesday, March 5 in Lahore as South Africa and New Zealand go head to head in order to take on the inevitable India in Dubai final. South Africa are unbeaten but seems to haven't played their best game yet with the availability of the players being an issue.

The opening clash against Afghanistan was close to perfect but their white-ball maestro Heinrich Klaasen was unavailable, skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi were ill during the England game and Aiden Markram hurt himself during that final match. However, everyone is fit and available, who are part of the squad for the Proteas and the Men in Green will be keen to keep the clean chit.

New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered a loss against India in their final Group A clash against India but will not be too bothered about that game since it was a dead rubber in the end. New Zealand will have a key selection call to make does Will Young go out or they leave out Daryl Mitchell for Devon Conway to return? However, having played so much in Pakistan in the last month or so and the team balance they have, New Zealand will back themselves to do a repeat of 2015.

My Dream11 team for ICC Champions Trophy Semi-final 2, SA vs NZ

Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c), Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen (vc), Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke, Kagiso Rabada

Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith/Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke