SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team: Match prediction, captaincy picks and playing XIs for 4th T20I in Johannesburg

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The Indian cricket team will target a series win in the fourth and last T20I game against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday. India pulled off a thrilling 11-run win in a run-fest in the last game and took an unassailable 2-1 lead.

South Africa will look to avoid a series loss at The Wanderers Stadium but will find it difficult to overcome the Indian challenge. Both teams are expected to make changes as the venue offers very little help for the bowlers and there is a weather forecast for rain in Johannesburg.

Match Details:

Match: India tour of South Africa 2024, 4th T20 match

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Date & Time: Friday, November 15 at 8:30 PM IST and 05:00 PM Local Time (Toss at 8:00 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sports18 Network and Jiocinema

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (C)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Sharma, Reeza Hendricks, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee

SA vs IND Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Arshdeep Singh: The star left-arm pacer has been in sensational form in the T20I cricket as he picked up three wickets in the last game. Arshdeep has taken five wickets in the ongoing series and now boasts 92 wickets in just 52 T20I innings.

Marco Jansen: The in-form pace all-rounder was excellent with both bat and ball in the last game and is expected to produce a similar display on Friday. Jansen dismissed Sanju Samson on a duck with an economical spell and then smashed a 16-ball fifty to pick the maximum points in the Dream11 team.

SA vs IND 4th T20I Predicted Playing XIs:

India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Dayal, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa probable XI: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla.