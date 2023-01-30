Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SA vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch South Africa vs England on TV, online?

RSA vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch South Africa vs England on TV, online?

After a splendid performance from hosts South Africa, the confidence will be high in the camp as they take on England in the final ODI on Wednesday (February 1) at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. A power-packed hundred from skipper Temba Bavuma helped the Proteas to win the contest and thereby the ODI series while a win on Wednesday for them will also guarantee them a place at the ODI World Cup later in the year in India.

When will South Africa vs England 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa vs England will be held on 1st February, Wednesday.

Where will South Africa vs England 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa vs England will take place at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

When will South Africa vs England 3rd ODI start?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa vs England will start at 4:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England 3rd ODI on TV?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa vs England match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England 3rd ODI online?

Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between South Africa vs England match will be available on the Sony LIV app.

What are the full squads?

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

