SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh in India

South Africa are set to lock horns with Bangladesh in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. In their previous match, Bangladesh defeated Netherlands by 9 runs. On the other hand, the match between the Proteas and Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the South Africa vs Bangladesh match be played?

The match will be played on 27th October, Thursday.

What is the venue for the South Africa vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

At what time will the South Africa vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 8:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads?

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed

