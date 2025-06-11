SA vs AUS: Steve Smith breaks WTC Final record, surpasses Ajinkya Rahane in elite list Wickets fell all around him in the first session of the WTC final but Steve Smith stayed put and carved out yet another fifty when Australia needed their deputy to score. South Africa chose to bowl first in the WTC Final 2025 and got four wickets in the first session.

London:

Steve Smith became the leading run-getter in the World Test Championship (WTC) final after his second fifty-plus score in the summit clash, in as many appearances, amid all the wickets falling around him on Day 1 on Wednesday, June 11. South Africa chose to bowl first and got as many as four wickets in the opening session; however, Smith stayed put and carved out a decent first innings score, getting to his fifty off just 74 deliveries.

Smith needed 45 runs to go past Ajinkya Rahane and became the first player to aggregate 200 runs in the WTC final. Rahane, the former India vice-captain, had 199 runs to his name in the WTC final, including an 89 at the Oval against Australia, a couple of years ago. Travis Head too, was close to breaking it, being just eight runs away, but couldn't as Marco Jansen pulled the plug on his innings on just 11.

Most runs in WTC final

201* - Steve Smith (Australia), in 3 innings

199 - Ajinkya Rahane (India), in 4 innings

192 - Travis Head (Australia), in 3 innings

122 - Rohit Sharma (India), in 4 innings

120 - Virat Kohli (India), in 4 innings

Smith also became the leading run-getter at Lord's for a visiting batter, surpassing Warren Bardsley, who incidentally scored a monumental 164 when Australia took on South Africa, the only other time at Lord's in Test cricket in 1912. South Africa haven't bowled badly but Smith and Beau Webster have ridden their luck and scored runs in the second session as Australia marked their comeback in the second session.