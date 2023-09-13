One of greatest catches in cricket history? Sean Abbott takes flying grab to Marco Jansen's shock - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sean Abbott took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Marco Jansen

After suffering heavy losses in the first two matches, South Africa came back strongly in the third ODI of the five-match series against Australia to stay alive with a 111-run win in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, September 12. Aiden Markam starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten century as the Proteas scored 338 runs with the bat before Gerald Coetzee and Tabraiz Shamsi's spells skittled the Australians out for just 227 runs. It was an easy win for the home side in the end but the moment of the match came from Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott, who held on to what was probably one of the best catches in cricket history.

The incident took place in the 47th over of the South African innings when Marco Jansen was going hell for the leather against Nathan Ellis having smashed a six and a couple of fours in first three balls already. Ellis pitched the fourth delivery wide and full and Jansen was up to the task hitting over the covers. It seemed like Jansen had timed it brilliantly before Sean Abbott had it covered. Abbott made massive ground to first reach the ball while being aware of the boundary rope behind him and caught the ball one-handed. He dived full length while keeping the ball in his hand and casually got up as if nothing happened as the commentators went berserk on air seeing what just happened.

The batter Jansen's reaction conveyed it all. He had his hand on his head as Australia celebrated and were all over Abbott as it was a huge wicket with Jansen smashing a quickfire 32 off just 16 deliveries.

Watch the video here:

Jansen's innings gave the Proteas' innings a much-needed push after they lost their way in the middle despite a solid start given by Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma.

Chasing 339 runs, Australia got off to a smashing start owing to Travis Head and David Warner's fearless approach as they scored 79 runs in 7.5 overs before the former got out. Shamsi's twin wickets of Mitchell Marsh and in-form Marnus Labuschagne put South Africa in the driver's seat before Warner was run out as the target got too steep for the lower order to chase it down. Australia are still 2-1 ahead and will hope to seal the series in the fourth match on Friday, September 15 in Centurion.

