SA vs AUS, Lord’s Weather Report: Will WTC Final be affected due to rain? With South Africa all set to lock horns with Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London from June 11, let us have a look at the weather forecast of the game ahead of the high octane clash.

London:

The stage is set for the World Test Championship final; South Africa will take on Australia in the summit clash of the tournament at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11. Defending champions Australia will be looking to put in their best performance in hopes of retaining the title.

On the other hand, South Africa, who have been in good form in the longest format, will be hoping for a good show as well. With such a high-octane clash right around the corner, many have been wondering how the weather could fare when South Africa locks horns with the mighty Aussies.

It is interesting to note that Day 1 of the clash between South Africa and Australia is expected to be free of any rain. There is only a four per cent chance of precipitation on June 11, and day 1 of the clash should go by smoothly.

However, on day 2 of the clash, where it is expected to be mostly sunny, there is over 50 percent chance of rain around 1 PM local time. Furthermore, day 3 of the game is forecasted with a lot more cloud cover, with 1.5 hours of expected rain during the day and the night. Additionally, days 4 and 5 are expected to continue without hindrance, with little to no chance of rain. Both teams will be raring to go as the World Test Championship final kicks off from June 11. Both Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins, with some big names in their playing XIs, will be looking to give it their best shots.

South Africa playing XI for WTC Final: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia playing XI for WTC Final: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood