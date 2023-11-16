SA vs AUS, Live score: South Africa and Australia square off to face India in World Cup final

Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
South Africa vs Australia Live score: South Africa and Australia will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the second semifinal of World Cup 2023. Both teams are enjoying a decent winning run and the winner of this match will face India in final.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2023 13:06 IST
South Africa and Australia will lock horns against each other in the semifinal of World Cup 2023. South Africa thrashed Australia earlier in the tournament in Lucknow but a lot of water has flown under since then and the knockout match will be a different ball game altogether. A lot of memories from 1999 World Cup come back to haunt South Africa when it comes to the knockouts or even semifinals and after the heartbreak in 2015 World Cup when they lost a thriller to New Zealand, the Proteas look determined to make it to the title clash this time around. But the Aussies are well versed with these things and are looking in ominous form. Who will thrive under pressure?

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Is Bavuma fit?

    Will Bavuma play today? A call on his fitness will be taken today? There is still suspense over him playing the crunch game.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:55 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Welcome to the second semifinal between South Africa and Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Who will meet India in the final? It was a fantastic day for the hosts in the first semifinal. But who will join them in the summit clash? South Africa? or Australia? Who will India prefer? Will it rain? We will bring you everything from this match. Stay tuned. Toss in 35 minutes!!

