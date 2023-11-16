Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SA vs AUS

SA vs AUS, Live score: South Africa and Australia square off to face India in World Cup final

South Africa and Australia will lock horns against each other in the semifinal of World Cup 2023. South Africa thrashed Australia earlier in the tournament in Lucknow but a lot of water has flown under since then and the knockout match will be a different ball game altogether. A lot of memories from 1999 World Cup come back to haunt South Africa when it comes to the knockouts or even semifinals and after the heartbreak in 2015 World Cup when they lost a thriller to New Zealand, the Proteas look determined to make it to the title clash this time around. But the Aussies are well versed with these things and are looking in ominous form. Who will thrive under pressure?

Match Scorecard

Latest Cricket News