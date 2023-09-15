SA vs AUS: Injured Temba Bavuma ruled out of 4th ODI against Australia; Aiden Markram to lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Temba Bavuma celebrates his ODI ton vs Australia in Bloemfontein

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the fourth ODI against Australia to be played at the Super Sport Park in Centurion on Friday, September 15 and the star Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje who is currently battling lower back spasms will not feature in the remainder of the ongoing ODI series.

Nortje didn't feature in the first ODI of the series. He came back to play the second but was nowhere close to his best and ended up conceding 58 runs in his five-over spell during the game. The injury forced him to sit out in the third ODI and now the right-arm seamer would look to make a quick recovery with the ODI World Cup around the corner.

On the other hand, Bavuma has sustained a right abductor strain and hence won't be participating in the fourth ODI. Aiden Markram will lead the hosts in his absence.

South Africa are trailing in the ongoing ODI series against Australia 2-1 and the game in Centurion on Friday will be an opportunity for the hosts to add to their new-found winning momentum. Australia made a rollicking start to the 50-over-leg of the ongoing tour and won two games on the trot after registering a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series.

The tourists in the leadership of Mitchell Marsh have got results in their favour so far on the tour. Australia won the first match of the ODI series by three wickets riding on a stupendous knock from Marnus Labuschagne who came into the playing XI as a concussion substitute after a vicious bouncer from Kagiso Rabada hit allrounder Cameron Green on the helmet. Labuschagne was supported well by Ashton Agar. The 2nd ODI witnessed a clinical performance from the Aussies as they hammered the Proteas by 123 runs at the same venue.

