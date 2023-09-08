SA vs AUS 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch South Africa vs Australia second contest in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Temba Bavuma and Mitchell Marsh

SA vs AUS 2nd ODI live streaming: After playing a nail-biter first ODI, South Africa and Australia gear up for the second 50-over contest of the five-match series in the former's home. Riding on the back of a 112-run stand between Ashton Agar and concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne, Australia edged past the hosts South Africa in a 223-run chase as the Aussies won by three wickets.

Australia were put in deep trouble they lost five wickets at 72 and Cameron Green was retired hurt with a hit on his head. Labuschagne, who was brought into the ODI squad only after Steve Smith got ruled out, was not even part of the first ODI but came in as a concussion substitute. The right-handed batter played a sedate match-winning knock of 80 from 93 balls to take his team home and present a case in the selectors' minds over his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

Aussies whitewashed the Proteas in the preceding T20Is and have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODIs. They now look to double their lead in the second game. But before the action unfolds, here are all the live-streaming details of the second ODI between South Africa and Australia.

When is South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, September 9

At what time does South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match begin?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will begin at 4:30 PM IST

Where is South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match being played?

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Where can you watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match live broadcast on Star Sports Network

Where can you watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match online in India?

One can watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI online on Disney+Hotstar

Latest Cricket News