SA vs AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi creates all-time T20 World Cup record with Quinton de Kock's wicket

South Africa defeated Afghanistan to make it to their first ever final of the ICC World Cup. It was a tough day at the office for Afghanistan for whom reaching the knockouts of the T20 World Cup was indeed a peak moment in their cricketing history. Nevertheless, they should be proud of their campaign this time around but a nine-wicket thrashing in the semis must have broken some hearts in their camp as they are known to put up a fight.

However, even in the loss, they had a moment to cherish as Fazalhaq Farooqi, their left-arm pacer who created an all-time record as soon as he dismissed Quinton de Kock in the semi-final. It was the 17th wicket for Farooqi in the tournament, the most in a single edition of T20 World Cup ever breaking Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga's record who had picked 16 scalps in T20 World Cup 2021.

Farooqi was Afghanistan's best bowler as he, more often than not, provided early breakthroughs to his team and was consistent right through. He ended with a total of 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 9.41 and an economy of 6.31 with a five-wicket and four-wicket haul to his name.

Interestingly, Farooqi's record can be broken within next few hours or after a couple of days later if India make it to the final as Arshdeep Singh is behind him with 15 wickets in six matches so far in the ongoing mega event. It remains to be seen if Arshdeep will be able to create this special record.

Most wickets in a single T20 World Cup edition

17* - Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG, 2024)

16 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2021)

15 - Ajantha Mendis (SL, 2012)

15 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2022)

15 - Arshdeep Singh (IND, 2024)