SA coach Shukri Conrad explains reason behind Anrich Nortje's absence from cricket

Anrich Nortje will miss out on South Africa’s upcoming T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed that the ace pacer has suffered a ‘stress reaction’ that will keep him out of action for an unknown period of time. The 31-year-old was supposed to represent Los Angeles Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC), but had to opt out due to the injury.

Nortje has been injury-prone in the last couple of years, which has cost him several key international and franchise-based tournaments. He last represented South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024. He then opted out of the central contract and focused only on the shortest format, but has been out for the majority of the time owing to injuries.

Meanwhile, Nortje suffered multiple injuries early in his career as well. He was out of action from November 2013-2015. Since then, he has suffered various injuries, but hasn’t been out of action for such a lengthy period of time.

We are worried: Conrad

Previously, Conrad noted that Nortje will be back in South Africa colours soon as he is expected to be a part of South Africa’s plan for the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the head coach informed that currently the management doesn’t have any information regarding the seriousness of the injury and that they are worried.

“We will have to see the length of the time that he will be out and the extent of the injury. I really feel for him. He is a superstar fast bowler and having to deal with setback after setback can't be easy. We will wait to see how serious it is,” Conrad said.

“Naturally we are worried. In Anrich's case this is the second or third stress reaction in his back. It is too early to make a diagnosis and we are definitely not drawing a line through this name. He is 31 years old and we are going to give him every chance to come back. We will have to see what the medical team think is the best way forward,” he added.