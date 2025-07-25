SA C vs PAK C pitch report: How will surface at Grace Road in Leicester play for WCL 2025 match 9? The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is currently underway. South Africa and Pakistan Champions will face each other in the ninth match of the season today. Here's the pitch report of Grace Road in Leicester where the match will take place:

Leicester:

The ninth match of the World Championship of Legends will see South Africa Champions locking horns against Pakistan Champions at Grace Road in Leicester. This is the second consecutive game for South Africa, who thumped England Champions by 10 wickets in the previous game courtesy of a stunning century from AB de Villiers.

The superman from South Africa smashed a 41-ball ton in the 153-run chase, before finishing unbeaten on 116 runs off 51 deliveries as his team won the game by 10 wickets. South Africa Champions are on the top of the points table with three wins in as many matches and they have almost confirmed their spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan started their campaign with a win over England Champions while their second game against India Champions was called off on Sunday. They are in third place in the points table with a win in two matches so far and if they manage to beat South Africa in this game, they will jump to second position.

Grace Road, Leicester Pitch Report

Grace Road has so far hosted eight T20 matches this season, including the previous game between SA-C and ENG-C. Seven out of these eight matches have been won by teams bowling first, and yet again, the trend is likely to continue, especially after South Africa chased down 153 runs in just 12.2 overs. Looking at the surface, a score around 190-200 is likely to be par batting first.

Grace Road - T20 Numbers Game (2025 season)

Matches Played - 8

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 7

Average first inns total - 166

Squads

South Africa Champions Squad: Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, AB de Villiers(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Albie Morkel, Henry Davids, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Vilas

Pakistan Champions Squad: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez(c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal