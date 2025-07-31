Live SA-C vs AUS-C, WCL 2025 Live Score: Smuts helps SA Champions recover lost ground in powerplay after losing ABD
South Africa vs Australia Champions Live: South Africa Champions had their regular skipper AB de Villiers returning to the fold at the helm of the side and he opted to bat first after winning the toss. The winner of the semi-final will take on Pakistan in the final of the WCL 2025.
Live updates :South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 Semi-final Live Score and Updates
-
9:29 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
SA-C vs AUS-C Live: Smuts ends powerplay on a high for SAC
JJ Smuts with a flurry of boundaries in the last couple of overs, ensured that South Africa Champions ended the powerplay on a high, despite losing a big key wicket of skipper AB de Villiers. Morne van Wyk joined the fun in the last over of the powerplay and South Africa are back on track for a big score after winning the toss and opting to bat. SA 61/1 after 6 overs.
-
9:26 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
WICKET!! A big one for Australia Champions, Siddle strikes
D'Arcy Short at mid-on seemed to be always far from the ball but got his left hand to get to the ball as Australia Champions have the big scalp of AB de Villiers, who was coming off smashing a couple of centuries in the league phase of the tournament. Peter Siddle strikes and South Africa Champions have lost a wicket in the second over of the innings.
-
9:26 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
Here we go! Anthems done, out come the SA batters
JJ Smuts and skipper AB de Villiers are out in the middle, opening the batting for South Africa Champions, while Australia Champions captain Brett Lee will open the bowling. It's a sparse crowd at Edgbaston but expected to fill up the stands as the match goes on.
-
9:21 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
Impact substitutes
AUS Champions: Moises Henriques, Rob Quiney, John Hastings
SA Champions: Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Richard Levi
-
9:19 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
Playing XIs
SA Champions: JJ Smuts, AB de Villiers (C), JP Duminy, Morne van Wyk (WK), Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Sarel Erwee, Jacques Rudolph, Duanne Olivier
AUS Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (WK), Dan Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee (C), Nathan Coulter-Nile (In for John Hastings), Steve O'Keefe.
-
9:18 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
WCL 2025, SF 2 Toss: South Africa win toss, opt to bat
South Africa Champions AB de Villiers has won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final at Edgbaston. De Villiers returned to full fitness, leading the side and was confident of putting a huge score on the board, batting first.
-
9:11 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
SA Champions start as favourites after terrific run in first round
Apart from Pakistan Champions, South Africa Champions were the only other side to win four games in the group stage and the Proteas Seniors will be keen to turn one on the Aussies, taking inspiration from what the national side did against the same opposition in the WTC Final. The weather is sunny in Birmingham and it should be a high-scoring game.
-
9:06 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
The first semi-final between India and Pakistan Champions stood cancelled
Like the league stage clash, the first semi-final of the World Championship Legends was called off between India and Pakistan Champions to respect the public sentiment. Pakistan Champions got a free pass to the final and will now await the winner of this game in the summit clash.
-
9:00 PM (IST)Jul 31, 2025
Welcome to our Live coverage of the WCL 2025 semi-final between Australia and South Africa Champions
It happens to be the only semi-final of the ongoing second edition of the World Championship of Legends as South Africa Champions take on the Australia Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The winner will take on Pakistan Champions in the final. Welcome to our live coverage as AB de Villiers and Co look to get the better of the Aussies in sunny Birmingham.
Top News
-
India to take all steps to protect national interest: Piyush Goyal on Trump imposing 25% tariffs
-
India won't bow down to tariffs, 4-trillion-dollar economy is enough to withstand pressure: Sources
-
He should prove it...: Tej Pratap's sharp dig at brother Tejashwi over 'Krishna-Arjun' analogy
-
India break 46-year-old national Test record in fifth Test vs England