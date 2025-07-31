Live SA-C vs AUS-C, WCL 2025 Live Score: Smuts helps SA Champions recover lost ground in powerplay after losing ABD South Africa vs Australia Champions Live: South Africa Champions had their regular skipper AB de Villiers returning to the fold at the helm of the side and he opted to bat first after winning the toss. The winner of the semi-final will take on Pakistan in the final of the WCL 2025.

Birmingham: SA-C vs AUS-C, WCL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Smuts helps South Africa Champions recover lost ground in powerplay after losing AB de Villiers South Africa Champions are up against the Australian Champions in the only semi-final of the World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Apart from Pakistan Champions, South Africa Champions was the only other consistent side in the competition, winning four of their five encounters. Pakistan Champions are already in the final after the first semi-final against India Champions was cancelled on political grounds. SA Champions had their captain AB de Villiers returning to the fold in full capacity after playing as an impact player in the previous game while Australia Champions will hope to neutralise the threat early on. Follow all the live updates of the SA-C vs AUS-C semi-final from Edgbaston- Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 Semi-final Live Score and Updates Auto Refresh Refresh SA-C vs AUS-C Live: Smuts ends powerplay on a high for SAC JJ Smuts with a flurry of boundaries in the last couple of overs, ensured that South Africa Champions ended the powerplay on a high, despite losing a big key wicket of skipper AB de Villiers. Morne van Wyk joined the fun in the last over of the powerplay and South Africa are back on track for a big score after winning the toss and opting to bat. SA 61/1 after 6 overs.

WICKET!! A big one for Australia Champions, Siddle strikes D'Arcy Short at mid-on seemed to be always far from the ball but got his left hand to get to the ball as Australia Champions have the big scalp of AB de Villiers, who was coming off smashing a couple of centuries in the league phase of the tournament. Peter Siddle strikes and South Africa Champions have lost a wicket in the second over of the innings.

Here we go! Anthems done, out come the SA batters JJ Smuts and skipper AB de Villiers are out in the middle, opening the batting for South Africa Champions, while Australia Champions captain Brett Lee will open the bowling. It's a sparse crowd at Edgbaston but expected to fill up the stands as the match goes on.

Impact substitutes AUS Champions: Moises Henriques, Rob Quiney, John Hastings SA Champions: Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Richard Levi

Playing XIs SA Champions: JJ Smuts, AB de Villiers (C), JP Duminy, Morne van Wyk (WK), Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Sarel Erwee, Jacques Rudolph, Duanne Olivier AUS Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (WK), Dan Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee (C), Nathan Coulter-Nile (In for John Hastings), Steve O'Keefe.

WCL 2025, SF 2 Toss: South Africa win toss, opt to bat South Africa Champions AB de Villiers has won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final at Edgbaston. De Villiers returned to full fitness, leading the side and was confident of putting a huge score on the board, batting first.

SA Champions start as favourites after terrific run in first round Apart from Pakistan Champions, South Africa Champions were the only other side to win four games in the group stage and the Proteas Seniors will be keen to turn one on the Aussies, taking inspiration from what the national side did against the same opposition in the WTC Final. The weather is sunny in Birmingham and it should be a high-scoring game.

The first semi-final between India and Pakistan Champions stood cancelled Like the league stage clash, the first semi-final of the World Championship Legends was called off between India and Pakistan Champions to respect the public sentiment. Pakistan Champions got a free pass to the final and will now await the winner of this game in the summit clash.

Welcome to our Live coverage of the WCL 2025 semi-final between Australia and South Africa Champions It happens to be the only semi-final of the ongoing second edition of the World Championship of Legends as South Africa Champions take on the Australia Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The winner will take on Pakistan Champions in the final. Welcome to our live coverage as AB de Villiers and Co look to get the better of the Aussies in sunny Birmingham.