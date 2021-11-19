Friday, November 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. S K Rasheed & Aneeshwar Gautam named India U-19 A and U-19 B captains for tri-series involving Bangladesh

S K Rasheed & Aneeshwar Gautam named India U-19 A and U-19 B captains for tri-series involving Bangladesh

The first match will be played between India U-19 A and India U-19 B on November 28. The final will be played on December 7.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2021 18:10 IST
File photo of Indian under 19 cricket team
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Indian under 19 cricket team

S K Rasheed and Aneeshwar Gautam were on Friday named captains of India U-19 A and U-19 B teams respectively for the tri-series involving Bangladesh, beginning in Kolkata from November 28.

The first match will be played between India U-19 A and India U-19 B on November 28. The final will be played on December 7.

India U-19 A: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (Captain), Yash Dhull (VC), Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal.

India U-19 B: Md Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Vasu Vats, Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger. PTI BS SSC

SSC

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News