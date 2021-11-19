S K Rasheed & Aneeshwar Gautam named India U-19 A and U-19 B captains for tri-series involving Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Indian under 19 cricket team

S K Rasheed and Aneeshwar Gautam were on Friday named captains of India U-19 A and U-19 B teams respectively for the tri-series involving Bangladesh, beginning in Kolkata from November 28.

The first match will be played between India U-19 A and India U-19 B on November 28. The final will be played on December 7.

India U-19 A: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (Captain), Yash Dhull (VC), Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal.

India U-19 B: Md Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Vasu Vats, Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger. PTI BS SSC

