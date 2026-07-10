Ryan ten Doeschate weighs in on what needs to change for India after T20I series loss against England

New Delhi:

The Indian team continued their losing streak in their ongoing tour to England; their loss in the fourth T20I of the series was the team's fifth consecutive loss, two in Ireland and three in England, under captain Shreyas Iyer’s leadership.

England made history by defeating India in a bilateral T20I series consisting of two or more matches for the first time. India had secured victories in five of the last six series involving the two teams, with one series concluding in a tie.

Reflecting on the team’s poor performance, the Indian team's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate came forward and talked about how the T20 World Cup winners need to shed the ‘underachievers’ tag in foreign conditions and need to understand the process of adapting quickly to varied playing environments.

"We have spoken so much about adaptability, it's easy to say we need to adapt, it's easy to say but really it's a point now where we need to understand the process, what is needed to make those adaptations," Ten Doeschate said.

He also added that Indian batters struggled in seam-friendly Irish and English conditions in the ongoing tour, especially after playing for most part of the year on flat Indian pitches. He also acknowledged Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue bowled exceptionally well, and the Indian team could not make the necessary adjustments to face them.

Ten Doeschate asked for acceptance from the Men in Blue

In his interview, Ryan further said that the team needs to mentally accept their underachieving spree, calling it a challenge, and revealed that the players needed to focus on the prize in the upcoming years.

“Psychologically and mentally, the challenge for the group is to accept the fact that we are underachieving in foreign conditions and tell the players, look, there is a big prize two years down the line in Australia,” Ten Doeschate said.

“Do we want to be a team that smashes 250 in India and looks great hitting 80m six at Eden Gardens, or do you want to come to places like Manchester, Southampton where things are slightly different and further down the line the MCG,” he concluded.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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