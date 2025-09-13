Ryan ten Doeschate expects Indian players to be professional, focused vs Pakistan amid boycott calls India coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged public sentiment over the Pahalgam attack ahead of the Asia Cup clash vs Pakistan but said the team will stay professional and focused. He emphasised the players’ compassion and adherence to government directives.

Dubai:

India to play Pakistan in their upcoming Asia Cup match on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of that, several Indian citizens have called for boycotting the match amid sentiments over the Pahalgam attack on April 22, where 26 lives were lost.

Speaking on that, India coach Ryan ten Doeschate stated that the players share the same compassion and feeling with the vast majority of the Indian public, but added that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will be professional and focused during the match. He further mentioned that the Asia Cup was in limbo for a long time, and they are only following the stance of the Indian government.

“It's a very sensitive issue and I've got no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public. The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time, and we were just waiting. We didn't think we were going to be coming at one stage,” Ryan ten Doeschate said in the press conference.

"You know what the Indian government's stance is and now the team and particularly the players, you have to put those sentiments and the emotions behind. That's something we addressed in the team meeting today. We're aware of people's feelings, at the same time we've got to go out, and the guys get a chance to play for their country, and they'll be as professional and focused as they can be given the circumstances,” he added.

Hopefully, the way we play can represent how players feel about the country: ten Doeschate

Adding further to the conversation, the former Netherlands cricketer mentioned that the players will try to represent the feelings of the citizens of India, but again reminded that the team is following the directive of the Indian government.

“The other side of the argument is you separate sport and politics, and people have got different opinions on that. Hopefully the way we play can represent how players feel about the country. I understand the position and, like I explained, the sentiment. We are following the direction of what the BCCI and Indian government have decided is right for the country at the moment,” ten Doeschate said.