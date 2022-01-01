Ruturaj Gaikwad will do wonders for Indian team: Chetan Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE/ @SUBHAM_59 File Photo of Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chief selector Chetan Sharma has backed Maharashtra opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad to deliver at the international level. Sharma feels that Gaikwad will do wonders for Team India. Gaikwad is in India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three one-day internationals against South Africa on January 19, 21 and 23 at Paarl and Cape Town respectively.

The team for the same was picked on Friday by the Sharma-led selection panel.

"Look, absolutely (he has) got the opportunity at the right time. He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country," Sharma said at the team selection press conference.

The 24-year-old Ruturaj, who hails from Pune, was the leading scorer in the 2021 Indian Premier League after he amassed a staggering 635 runs and played a key role in Chennai Super Kings winning the title.

According to Sharma, Ruturaj was rewarded for his stellar performance.

"We have selected him (Ruturaj). Now it is up to the (team) management to see when he can play in the XI, when he is required and how to go about the combination, these things we will coordinate. But, at present, he (Ruturaj) was in the T20 side also against New Zealand and he is in ODI now. He is doing well and he is rewarded for that," added Sharma, himself a former India pacer.

After his IPL high, the opener continued his dazzling form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy too and was the leading scorer there, aggregating 603 runs from five matches with 168 as his highest score. He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka last July at Colombo.