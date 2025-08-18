Ruturaj Gaikwad turns bowler in Buchi Babu trophy, picks up a wicket: Watch Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently playing for Maharashtra alongside Prithvi Shaw in the ongoing Buchi Babu cricket tournament. On the opening day of the match against Chhattisgarh, Gaikwad rolled his arm and also picked up a wicket to finish the opposition innings.

Chennai:

The Buchi Babu Invitation cricket tournament got underway today, even as Maharashtra locked horns against Chhattisgarh in one of the matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw are playing together for the first time, with the latter shifting his base to Maharashtra, and both of them fared well on the opening day. Ruturaj turned bowler at the fag end of the day and picked up a wicket while Shaw showcased his fielding skills by grabbing three catches.

Maharashtra had a great day with Hitesh Walunj and Vicky Ostwal picking up three wickets each, but they were struggling to send back the last pair. The duo of Shashank Tiwari and Sourabh Majumdar left the opposition frustrated for around four overs before the Maharashtra skipper Ankeet Bawne introduced Ruturaj Gaikwad into the bowling attack for the last over of the day.

He conceded a six on the second ball but came back strongly on the very next delivery to dismiss Majumdar, caught and bowled. The wicket also ended the Chhattisgarh innings for 252 runs in 89.3 overs.

Prithvi Shaw enjoys his day for Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in his maiden appearance for Maharashtra, Prithvi Shaw had a field day plucking as many as three catches to send back Amandeep Khare, Shashank Chandrakar, and Varun Singh Bhuie. However, all the focus will be on him on the second day as Shaw is expected to open the innings alongside Ruturaj. Neither player is a part of the Indian team at the moment and they will be keen on putting up a good show ahead of the start of the domestic season.

As for the match, Chhattisgarh posted 252 runs before getting bundled out. Sanjeet Desai (93) and Avnish Singh Dhaliwal notched up half-centuries in the innings but none of them could convert it into a big score.

Maharashtra playing XI: Ankeet Bawne (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (WK), Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajwardhan Hangargekar