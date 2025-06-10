Ruturaj Gaikwad to join Yorkshire for One-Day Cup, remainder of County season Ruturaj Gaikwad to play for Yorkshire in he upcoming One-Day Cup and the remainder of the County Championship. He will be playing five County matches, starting with the one against Surrey on July 22.

New Delhi:

Ruturaj Gaikwad has signed a short-term contract with Yorkshire, which will see the 28-year-old feature in the upcoming One-Day Cup as well as the remainder of the County Championship season. He is set to join the squad in July for their County match against Surrey. Gaikwad is scheduled to play five County Championship games, with the One-Day Cup fixtures taking place in between.

“I'm excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger club in England than Yorkshire. I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware,” Gaikwad said after penning the deal.

Notably, Gaikwad has played 6 ODIs for India, scoring 115 runs at an average of 19.16. He has played 23 T20Is, scoring 633 runs at a strike rate of 143.53. During the IPL 2025 season, the Chennai Super Kings captain suffered a hairline fracture and was ruled out of the tournament. He was later called up for the India A squad for two unofficial Tests against England Lions but with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran available, Gaikwad failed to break into the XI.

Meanwhile, Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire's head coach, welcomed Gaikwad into the squad and expects the India international to boost their batting unit.

“I'm extremely pleased to see Ruturaj sign with us for the second half of the season. He is a very accomplished cricketer with a natural all-round game that is well suited to the cricket we want to play. Ruturaj will give us some extra solidity in our batting line-up whilst having that ability to score quick runs when required. He's an exciting talent and one I know is highly rated across the game,” McGrath said.