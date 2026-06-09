Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes magnificent century, steadies India A's ship against Sri Lanka A

DAMBULLA:

Ruturaj Gaikwad dominated Sri Lanka A in the 1st one-day game of the ongoing tri-series between India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A. The first game of the series saw India A taking on Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, and Sri Lanka got off to a good start to the game as openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh departed early in the game.

However, it was the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad that stood out for the Men in Blue. Coming out to bat after the fall of two wickets, Gaikwad amassed 101 runs to his name in 114 deliveries and steadied the ship for the Indian team after the fall of early wickets.

It is interesting to note that several eyes were set upon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before the start of the game. However, the youngster was unable to make an impact on the game as he was dismissed on a score of 14 runs in 12 deliveries. Furthermore, Prabhsimran Singh added two runs to his name in 11 deliveries.

Priyansh Arya, who came out to bat after the first wicket scored 32 runs in 32 deliveries, with Ruturaj Gaikwad performing brilliantly, completing his century. The star batter was accompanied by Tilak Varma, who scored 60 runs in 97 deliveries.

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India A post 277 in the first innings

Speaking of the side’s performance, thanks to the brilliance of Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle order, India A managed to post a total of 277 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Sri Lanka A, Mohamed Shiraz was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name.

Chamika Karunaratne, Garuka Sanketh, and Wanuja Sahan were among the wicket-takers as well, with one wicket each to their names. With the bowling attack of Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, and many more, India A will hope to stay on top of the hosts right from the get-go. As for Sri Lanka A, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the second innings of the game.

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